Primal Hunt Studio Phaser Lock Interactive Has Shut Down

Phaser Lock Interactive, best known for its work on the retro-futuristic VR action game Primal Hunt, recently shut down.

While a statement wasn't made on its social media channels, Phaser Lock Interactive confirmed several weeks ago on its official website and Discord server that the company is shutting down. The Texas-based team cited the “challenging economic climate and the current state of the gaming industry” as factors in its decision, calling it “impossible for us to continue.”

Here's the full statement:

Screenshot of the closure statement from the official website.

With deep sadness, we announce that Phaser Lock Interactive is shutting down. Despite our relentless efforts to bring our vision to life, the challenging economic climate and the current state of the gaming industry have made it impossible for us to continue. We want to express our heartfelt gratitude to our loyal fans and the amazing community that has supported us through this journey. Your passion, encouragement, and belief in our work have meant the world to us. While this chapter closes, the memories we've created together will remain forever. Thank you for being part of our story.

In a separate message on the studio's official Discord server, CEO Michael Daubert directly addressed and thanked fans of Primal Hunt for their support since its launch in 2023.

“For now, the hunt goes quiet,” stated Daubert, who confirmed this means there won't be any further updates or support for the game going ahead.

Though Primal Hunt is the studio's most recent game, Phaser Lock Interactive had been actively developing games since modern VR's earlier days. From 2016 to 2019, previous titles included flight game Final Approach, arcade FPS Twisted Arrow, and World War 2 themed action strategy game Final Assault.