From futuristic racers to The Smurfs, June has a few new VR games. Here are our monthly highlights.

May delivered another busy month full of new releases, and June's looking a little quieter. Last month prominently featured The Midnight Walk, Final Fury, Surviving Mars: Pioneer, Bearly Escape, Tunnels, F1 25, Out of Sight VR, and POOLS VR. That's before counting Pirates VR: Jolly Roger, Smash Drums, and Ghosts of Tabor reaching PS VR2, while Into the Radius 2 and Hard Bullet arrived on Quest 3.

We'll update this list if more games get announced or delayed, though we've deliberately excluded Five Nights at Freddy's: Secret of the Mimic because VR support is currently unclear despite previous confirmations. Steel Wool Studios has not replied to UploadVR's previous requests for clarification, so we'll adjust this list if we learn more.

For even more titles, our upcoming VR games list receives near-daily updates. For now, here are this June's highlights for new VR games on Quest, PC VR, and PlayStation VR2.

Alliance Peacefighter - June 4 (PC VR)

Created by Urban Logic Games, Alliance Peacefighter is a story-driven sim inspired by X-Wing and Wing Commander. Featuring optional PC VR support with full HOTAS compatibility, you play as a newly qualified Alliance pilot caught in a fight between two galactic superpowers.

Epyka - June 5 (PS VR2)

Developed by Singular Perception, Epyka is described as a family adventure where you discover the world's first civilization on a previously unknown island. Playing as archaeologist Scott Hudson, he's joined by his trusty dog Jack, working together to uncover secrets and defeat a malevolent force. Previously on Quest, that's now heading to PlayStation VR2.

Little Thief - June 5 (Quest)

Developed by Bazooka Studio and published by MyDearest, Little Thief aims to be a modern-day Robin Hood game where you sneak into wealthy homes and steal anything you can grab. Inventory space is limited, and you'll need to dodge various traps to avoid getting caught.

The Phoenix Gene - June 5 (Quest)

Inspired by Star Fox and Ikaruga, The Phoenix Gene is a new third-person narrative on-rails shooter. Developed by HEROmation, The Phoenix Gene sees you play as Firestorm, a phoenix aiming to protect a young janitor called Jackie after she becomes targeted by her employer's Life Rite following an accident involving an immortality serum.

Neon Cipher - June 6 (PC VR, Quest 3)

Developed by eXomorph Games, Neon Cipher is a new VR puzzle action platformer described as a blend of “the tactile diorama style of Moss with the structured, test-chamber design of Portal.” Featuring 50 levels with a mix of first and third-person mechanics, you play as a hacker and your goal is to fight enemies while solving puzzles as you break into the evil XE_CORP's database.

Exer Gale - June 9 (Quest)

Developed by Chark Studio, Exer Gale is an immersive flight simulator that asks players to glide through the air like a bird. As you dip around chunky 3D environments, avoiding aerial obstacles, you can rack up a high score that will display on a global leaderboard. The developer informed us that the Steam, PlayStation and Pico ports will follow in Q4 2025.

V-Racer Hoverbike - June 12 (Quest)

Developed by VertexBreakers, V-Racer Hoverbike is a high-octane motorbike racing game where players fly down futuristic tracks that previously launched on Steam in 2018. Now arriving on Quest, it uses a ‘body-based chest-leaning control system’ instead of traditional joystick-based controls to provide ‘natural, intuitive, and motion-sickness free’ movement.

Zombie Army VR - June 12 (PC VR, PS VR2, Quest)

Zombie Army VR is bringing the Sniper Elite spinoff to most major VR platforms, and Rebellion's working with Xtended Realities for its latest VR game. Featuring online two-player co-op, this campaign sees you reprising the role of a Deadhunter, fighting your way through Europe during World War 2. Following a very late delay in May, it's now targeting a launch this month.

Ovrdark: A Do Not Open Story - June 13 (Quest)

OVRDARK: A Do Not Open Story by NoxNoctis Games is now heading for Quest after reaching most other platforms. Playing as George Foster, Mike Goreng’s former lab partner, you're tasked with uncovering the truth behind your closest friend's suicide while finding a cure to a pandemic currently threatening humanity.

Badminton Time VR - June 17 (PS VR2)

Developed by Belgian studio Fishing Cactus, Badminton Time VR is a family-friendly multiplayer sports game that initially released as a flatscreen title on Nintendo Switch. You can be play solo, against AI opponents or in online multiplayer across 1v1 and 2v2 matches, while other options include customizable avatars and five different mini-games.

The Smurfs - Flower Defense - June 19 (Quest 3)

Based on the famous Belgian comic series by Peyo, The Smurfs – Flower Defense is a new adaptation from publisher Microids and developer Kalank Games. Promising a combination of action, strategy, and storytelling, this new adventure sees the infamous Gargamel ruining the Nature Fairy Leaf's planned celebrations and capturing 20 Smurfs with a magic spell.

Elemental Towers - June 23 (PC VR, Quest)

Launching in early access, Elemental Towers VR is a magical FPS that sees you controlling the power of four elements, tasking you to construct legendary towers and restore balance to this world across a story mode. That's launching this month on Steam, while the Quest version lists a “summer 2025” release window.

Cave Crave - June 26 (PS VR2, Quest)

Developed by 3R Games, Cave Crave sees you exploring tight tunnels and caves as you try to find an escape. This requires marking clues across cave walls using chalk, clearing obstacles with a hammer, and using ice axes to climb across walls. It's now introducing an optional horror mode and while the Quest version only states a “June” release window, the PlayStation VR2 version lists June 26.

Neolithic Dawn - June 2025 (Quest)

Neolithic Dawn is a VR survival game reaching early access, though it's unclear if the Steam release will coincide with Quest. As a Neolithic hunter-gatherer, you must survive by crafting physics-based tools and weapons, hunting for food, and taming creatures. If you die, you'll return as your son or daughter to a changed world. Dynamic seasons, a day and night cycle, and five maps are promised.

Requisition VR - June 2025 (Quest)

Developed by Arcadia VR, Requisition VR takes inspiration from Dead Rising and The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners . You can craft increasingly absurd weaponry like electrically charged baseball bats using household items across an extraction-based PvPvE adventure. You'll scavenge for resources to create new weapons, teaming up with friends to defeat AI and human opponents.

