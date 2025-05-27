Narrative Puzzler Epyka Makes Its PS VR2 Debut Next Week

Epyka launched on Quest earlier this year and is set to arrive on PlayStation VR2 next week.

Developed by Singular Perception, Epyka is a narrative-driven puzzle game where players explore a mysterious island as the titular archaeologist Scott Hudson. With the help of his helpful canine buddy Jack, your job is to uncover the truth of the untouched island before it spells disaster for humankind. The adventure game is already available on Quest, and it's also coming to PS VR 2 on June 5 with a handful of enhancements.

0:00 / 1:09 1× Quest version trailer

Taking advantage of the PS VR2's eye-tracking technology, Epyka 'dynamically adjusts rendering resolution based on where you're looking,' to help ensure high-quality performance. Additionally, Epyka runs at a native 120Hz refresh rate while doubling the resolution of its Quest counterpart. Singular Perception also notes 'advanced haptic feedback,' HDR support, and a platinum trophy.

In our 3.5/5 stars review of Epyka on Quest, we admired its compelling narrative and challenging but fair puzzles while finding it a little too brief, saying:

Epyka is a beautiful entry point for first-time puzzle-adventure gamers, and a breath of fresh air for adventure game veterans seeking a lighter, well-crafted experience.

Epyka will launch on PlayStation VR2 on June 5 for $10.49, and it's available on Quest now.