 Skip to content
Sign In Support Us
VR Gaming

Into The Radius 2 Is Out Now In Early Access On Quest 3

 &  Henry Stockdale
Into the Radius 2 key art

VR survival shooter Into the Radius 2 is now available in early access on Quest 3 and 3S.

Playable alone or in co-op, Into the Radius 2 is a survival shooter where you're tasked with navigating the hostile Pechorsk Security Zone. Previously launched on Steam Early Access, we've known for several months that Estonian studio CM Games would be bringing it to Quest 3 too. Before going live, the studio released a first look at Quest 3 gameplay footage, which you can see below.

0:00
/0:59

Quest 3 teaser trailer

As confirmed two weeks ago, today's launch on Quest 3 doesn't have complete feature parity straight away with PC VR. Quest 3 players can't access the Pechorsk Outskirts location or the Distortion Zones, while progression and difficulty levels have been adjusted in light of these changes. Cross-platform multiplayer isn't currently supported, though CM Games previously advised it plans to bring the Quest version “closer to feature parity in future updates.”

Into the Radius 2 is out now on Steam Early Access and Quest 3, and using the code “ITR2_EA-501CA6” on the Quest store offers a 15% discount at checkout until June 9.

Update Notice

This article was updated shortly after publication to include the launch discount code and further information about the current Into the Radius 2 differences between Quest 3 and PC VR.

UploadVR logo

Unlock the full potential of UploadVR and support our independent journalism with an ad-free experience by becoming a Member.

Community Discussion

Weekly Newsletter

More VR Gaming

Latest Articles

See More