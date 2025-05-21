Into The Radius 2 Is Out Now In Early Access On Quest 3

VR survival shooter Into the Radius 2 is now available in early access on Quest 3 and 3S.

Playable alone or in co-op, Into the Radius 2 is a survival shooter where you're tasked with navigating the hostile Pechorsk Security Zone. Previously launched on Steam Early Access, we've known for several months that Estonian studio CM Games would be bringing it to Quest 3 too. Before going live, the studio released a first look at Quest 3 gameplay footage, which you can see below.

As confirmed two weeks ago, today's launch on Quest 3 doesn't have complete feature parity straight away with PC VR. Quest 3 players can't access the Pechorsk Outskirts location or the Distortion Zones, while progression and difficulty levels have been adjusted in light of these changes. Cross-platform multiplayer isn't currently supported, though CM Games previously advised it plans to bring the Quest version “closer to feature parity in future updates.”

Into the Radius 2 is out now on Steam Early Access and Quest 3, and using the code “ITR2_EA-501CA6” on the Quest store offers a 15% discount at checkout until June 9.