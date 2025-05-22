V-Racer Hoverbike Is Speeding Onto Quest Next Month

A VR high-speed racing game, V-Racer Hoverbike, is making its Quest debut next month.

Developed by VertexBreakers, V-Racer Hoverbike is a high-octane motorbike racing game where players fly down futuristic tracks, earning XP and upgrades. It's been on Steam Early Access since 2018, and it's set to make its Quest debut on June 12. Similar to the more recent VRider SBK, it uses a ‘body-based chest-leaning control system’ instead of traditional joystick-based controls to provide ‘natural, intuitive, and motion-sickness free’ movement.

There are 30 tracks for players to test their driving mettle on, with multiple game modes alongside its campaign. These modes include time-trials, weapon-filled Combat Races, an endless mode, a free play mode, and a Survivor Mode where one rider is eliminated each lap. Additionally, for those looking to motor with a mate, V-Racer Hoverbike features a six-person multiplayer mode with cross-play between Quest and PC VR users at launch.

“There were times we left it for months, but every time we came back to it, we said the same thing - this is still so much fun,” said VertexBreakers as part of the press release. “We kept refining it, polishing it, and now it feels the way it was always meant to.”

V-Racer Hoverbike is out now in Early Access on Steam and arrives for Quest on June 12 for $29.99. Those who pre-order the game on Quest will also receive a “Solar Flare” character skin, while a full PC VR release date remains unconfirmed.