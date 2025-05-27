VR Action Shooter Hard Bullet Finds A New Home On Quest 3

Hard Bullet, the physics-based combat game inspired by Hong Kong action movies, is out now on Quest 3 and 3S.

Previously announced earlier this year, Hard Bullet by developer GexagonVR first arrived back in 2020 as a PC VR exclusive, and it's now available on Meta's latest generation of standalone headsets. Set across a neon-lit city with “brutal” physics and gory action, this also features slow-motion gunfights using various weaponry. Ranged options include pistols, rifles, revolvers, and submachine guns, while melee combat features knives and even ancient swords.

0:00 / 0:08 1× Quest 3 gameplay clip

Tasked with defeating these enemies, Hard Bullet offers two gunplay modes for different play styles. 'Tactical' is a more realistic option that requires manual reloading and two-handed weapons handling to account for recoil, while the 'Arcade' mode uses automatic reloads and offers dual-wielding.

There are also three gameplay modes available; Sandbox Mode lets you set the rules of combat with various customization options like a welding tool for combining items. RIDE Mode is a more progression-focused option which provides unlockable weapons and challenges for earning weapon skins. Finally, Arena Mode lets you fight endless waves of enemies.

Hard Bullet is available now on Steam and Quest 3.