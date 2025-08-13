My Monsters Is A Hand-Painted, Mental Health-Focused VR Journey

My Monsters is a hand-painted VR adventure focused on mental health, and an updated Quest demo is now live.

Developed by Brazilian studio Ludact (Unbinary), My Monsters uses a hand-painted art style for a surreal journey across Onirium with environmental puzzle solving. Joined by a “small, frightened” monster called Moti, you confront creatures designed to represent common psychological struggles that include loneliness, fear, and anxiety. Here is the new trailer.

0:00 / 1:30 1×

Alongside today's new trailer, Ludact also revealed that an updated demo on Quest is now available after releasing a previous version last October. Ludact confirmed that this latest version adds “new mechanics, new characters, and the evolving bond” between the player and Moti.

“We believe VR can be a canvas for introspection, not just pure escapism,” says Egon Ribeiro of Ludact in a prepared statement. “With My Monsters, every hand-painted detail is designed to resonate deeply with our own inner challenges.”

My Monsters launches in September 2025 on Quest and Steam, and the free Quest demo can be played now.