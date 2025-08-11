Meta's Quest Runtime Optimizer for Unity identifies performance bottlenecks and gives actionable tips for fixing them, helping developers maximize frame rates.

While graphics programmers and veteran game developers already use RenderDoc and Meta's ovrgpuprofiler command line tool to identify performance issues, these tools are relatively complex for developers new to working with real-time 3D graphics rendering, and don't have an understanding of engine editor settings and structures.

Meta says its new Quest Runtime Optimizer is "a more intuitive and user-friendly" alternative. It's a UI window within Unity that provides "actionable insights" for specifically how developers can mitigate the problems it identifies.

Quest Runtime Optimizer isn't meant to replace RenderDoc or ovrgpuprofiler, Meta says. But it's designed to be "the starting point of your performance flows, saving you hours of manual profiling".

The tool offers three kinds of analysis: Bottleneck Analysis, What If? Analysis, and, on Windows and Linux specifically, an optional 'Material/Shader Analysis' feature.

The Bottleneck Analysis can also rank entities (the combination of meshes, textures, and materials) by performance cost, while What If? Analysis performs an "automated A/B experiment" by disabling game objects in your camera's view one by one and measuring the impact on the GPU.

Meta Quest Runtime Optimizer is available for free on the Unity Asset Store.

It requires a Quest headset with Horizon OS v78 or above and Unity 2022.3 or above.