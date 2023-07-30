Here Are The Meta Quest+ August 2023 Monthly Games

Looking for the Meta Quest+ monthly games in August 2023? Here's what you can download next month.

Introduced last month, Meta Quest+ is a recent subscription service for VR games that's similar to PlayStation Plus. It offers two monthly games for Quest 2, Quest Pro and future Quest 3 owners, and Quest+ kicked off with Pistol Whip and Pixel Ripped 1995 across late June and July. Both games remain redeemable until tomorrow.

But what's replacing these VR games next month? As seen in the original announcement, the Meta Quest+ August line-up includes Mighty Coconut's multiplayer hit, Walkabout Mini Golf, alongside action roguelite Mothergunship: Forge from Terrible Posture Games.

September's Quest+ line-up currently remains unknown – hopefully we hear more on which titles will be available soon.

You can subscribe to Meta Quest+ now and browse these games through the official Quest store. Available from $7.99 monthly, the $1 introductory offer remains available until July 31.