Meta is shutting down its Quest for business program in 2030, ending sales of commercial SKUs next month, and reducing existing subscriptions to $0/month.

Called Meta Horizon Managed Services since last year, the program was the latest iteration of the company's official offering for businesses to adopt its headsets, including a commercial license and warranty, priority support, and mass device management (MDM).

It started as Oculus for Business, a $900 SKU of the original Oculus Rift launched in 2017. Enterprise SKUs of Oculus Go and Oculus Quest were also made available in this program, until it was replaced by Meta Quest for Business in late 2023, before being renamed to Meta Horizon Managed Services last year. Last year's change also made the program mandatory for enterprise use.

Under the program, Quest headsets were sold at their regular consumer price plus a monthly subscription. There were two tiers of subscription available: Individual Mode for $15/month per headset or Shared Mode for $24/month per headset.

Individual Mode provisions the headset for one specific person, with their own Meta account, while Shared Mode shows a heavily streamlined system interface with only the apps remotely selected by the administrator available, and the settings are also pre-configured.

Administrators could manage headsets with Meta's Admin Center, or existing enterprise user management platforms like Microsoft Intune, VMware Workspace ONE, and Ivanti UEM.

From February 20, Meta says it will cease selling commercial SKUs of Quest headsets, stop taking new customers for the Horizon Managed Services subscription, and reduce the subscription price for existing customers to $0/month.

From January 4, 2030, four years from now, the program will be shut down, and the software will cease to function.

"On behalf of Meta, we thank you for your support and partnership", the company tells the businesses that trusted it.

The news comes on the same week the company closed three of its acquired VR game studios, gutted another, stopped updates for its VR fitness service, canceled the sequel for Batman: Arkham Shadow, and announced the shutdown of Workrooms, all part of a wider move to shift spending from VR towards smart glasses.