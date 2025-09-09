Porsche Used Colocated Apple Vision Pro Headsets To Showcase Its New Drivetrain

During the reveal event for the new 911 Turbo S, Porsche walked Patrick Dempsey through the drivetrain using colocated Apple Vision Pro headsets.

The demo saw Porsche's 911 Director of Powertrain and Director of Vehicle Dynamics Systems show Dempsey the e-turbo at larger-than-life scale, then at true scale, followed by the entire drivetrain and chassis at true scale. They also showed a real video of the engine in action on a large virtual screen, which everyone in the session could see.

0:00 / 1:36 1× Porsche walks Patrick Dempsey through the new 911 Turbo's drivetrain.

Apple is adding support for automatic shared space colocation, in visionOS 26, combining local SharePlay with shared ARKit spatial anchors. The new operating system version is currently in beta, and is expected to release sometime this month.

It's unclear whether Porsche is currently using local SharePlay, running visionOS 26 Beta, or using a manual colocation calibration step.

In the future, Porsche plans to combine local and remote SharePlay for press briefings, leveraging Apple's Personas to let journalists join from anywhere in the world, while retaining the feeling of being present.

Earlier this year, the company also released an at-home Apple Vision Pro experience, which lets you customize a 911 Spirit 70 in mixed reality — and proceed to order it if you have the $250K to spare.

Porsche plans to conduct briefings with a combination of local and remote Apple Vision Pro wearers.

Collaborative 3D CAD visualization is one of the key use cases of VR and mixed reality in enterprise, and has been for several years now. But until Apple Vision Pro, companies had to choose between the fidelity of tethered PC-based solutions like Varjo and the portability and wireless freedom of standalone headsets like Quest.

Apple Vision Pro's laptop-tier M2 chipset and 4K micro-OLED displays enable it to offer the best of both worlds, relatively high fidelity rendering of 3D models but without the need to be tethered to a PC.

Multiple reports suggest that Apple plans to soon launch an upgraded Vision Pro with an M4 or M5 chip, which would bridge the gap to PC-driven VR and mixed reality even further, delivering more detailed virtual objects and environments for consumers and enterprise alike.