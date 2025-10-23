Amazon Confirms It's Building HUD Glasses For Its Delivery Drivers

Amazon is building, and already testing, HUD glasses for its delivery drivers, revealing the design and interface.

The existence of the smart glasses was reported by The Information last month, and today Amazon officially announced the project.

Clips shared by Amazon depict the glasses as having a fixed green-only (monochrome) display, and the company says they support prescription lenses and transitional lenses that tint in response to sunlight.

Amazon describes the glasses as using "advanced computer vision processing and AI" to let drivers scan packages, get turn-by-turn walking directions to the delivery point, and capture proof of delivery without needing to take a device out of their pocket, freeing up their hands.

"When drivers safely park at a delivery location, the glasses automatically activate and the DA is given their delivery information—right in their field of view—starting with locating the right packages inside their vehicles to the corresponding homes", Amazon explains.

A "small controller" worn on the delivery vest, meanwhile, contains what appears to be a button dial, as well as a swappable battery for "all-day use".

Amazon says it has tested "early versions" of the glasses with "hundreds" of delivery drivers, though it isn't yet revealing a timeline for a wider deployment.

"We anticipate future versions of the glasses will provide real-time defect detection, where the glasses can help notify drivers if they’ve mistakenly dropped a package at a customer doorstep that does not correspond with the house or apartment number on the package, detect hazards like low light and adjust the lenses, notify that there’s a pet in the yard, and more."

The Information's report suggested that Amazon intends to start mass production of the delivery driver glasses by mid-2026, with an initial production run of around 100,000 units.