Meta Glasses Get 'Conversation Focus' Early Access

Meta is rolling out the Conversation Focus feature to the Early Access program of its smart glasses in the US & Canada.

Announced at Connect 2025 back in September, Conversation Focus is an accessibility feature that amplifies the voice of the person in front of you.

It's the result of more than six years of research into “perceptual superpowers” at Meta. Unlike the hearing aid feature of devices like Apple's AirPods Pro 2, Meta's Conversation Focus is designed to be highly directional, amplifying only the voice directly in front of you.

Conversation Focus is available in Early Access on Ray-Ban Meta and Oakley Meta HSTN glasses in the US and Canada.

To join the Early Access program, visit this URL in the US or Canada.

Once your glasses have the feature, you can activate it at any time using “Hey Meta, start conversation focus,” or (perhaps more practically) you can assign it as the long-press action for the touchpad on the side of the glasses.