Months before Meta Quest 3S was revealed Luna received a tip with the name and function of the Action Button, which toggles passthrough, and this turned out to be entirely accurate. Now, Luna has received apparent details of the Asus ROG Horizon OS headset.

The existence of the Asus ROG headset was revealed alongside the announcement last year that Meta's Quest operating system would be renamed to Horizon OS and made available to approved third party hardware makers.

No specific details of the headset were revealed at the time, though it was described as a "performance gaming headset", and the early concept image seen above was shown.

According to Luna's source, the headset is codenamed Tarius, will have face and eye tracking, and will use either QD-LCD panels with local dimming or micro-OLED displays.

NEW: Details on the upcoming ASUS ROG VR headset running Meta Horizon OS.



It is codenamed Tarius, and will likely be one of the first 3P Horizon OS HMDs to ship.



It is planned to include Eye Tracking and Face Tracking. The displays will be QD-LCD with local dimming or µOLED. pic.twitter.com/K5pYxcBK4h — Luna (@Lunayian) January 12, 2025

Given Luna's description, it sounds like it would effectively take the place of Meta Quest Pro, which was discontinued at the start of this year, in the market.

If the headset launches this year, it would likely use the Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 chipset also being used in the Samsung and Sony standalone headsets. This risks it being obsoleted in 2026 by Quest 4, because it will likely introduce an XR2 Gen 3 with significantly improved performance, but this risk applies to Samsung and Sony's headsets too. Alternatively, Asus could be targeting 2026 to launch alongside Quest 4 with the Gen 3 chip.

We'll keep a close eye on Asus in the coming months for any official details on the ROG Horizon OS headset.