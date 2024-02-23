Headspace XR adapts the wellness and mindfulness app on Quest.

Previously announced during Connect 2023, Headspace XR describes itself as a "playground for your mind." Available with both hand-tracking and Touch controller support, this includes immersive guided meditations for reducing stress, mood-boosting exercises that aim to release tension and games designed to "build mindfulness skills you can take back to the real world."

Guided by two mindfulness teachers, Dora and Kessonga, Headspace XR also aims to provide an online space for meeting friends. Not much else is currently known but for more details, here's the full Quest Store description:

Headspace XR is a virtual playground where you can move, play, meditate, or just explore with your friends — all in breathtaking immersive environments. It’s XR, but you’ll feel the real life benefits of mood-boosting games, one-on-one guided meditations with your favorite Headspace teachers, and strengthening your mind-body connection through movement. No matter how you’re feeling, just drop in, take a deep breath, and make time for your best, most mindful self.

Headspace XR reaches the Meta Quest platform in March 2024.