Five Nights At Freddy's: Help Wanted 2 Is Coming To Pico

Five Nights At Freddy's: Help Wanted 2 is making Pico its next destination.

Launched on PlayStation VR2 and Steam last year, Steel Wool Studios is also bringing Five Nights At Freddy's: Help Wanted 2 to Pico, where you must complete six different minigame types and VR versions of Sister Location's games. Following May's Quest launch, a recent store listing states it's compatible with Pico 4, Pico 4 Pro, and Pico Neo 3 Link. However, a release date remains unknown.

We enjoyed Steel Wool's sequel in our Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted 2 review, believing that VR "truly makes the series shine."

Five Nights At Freddy's: Help Wanted 2 is a great all-ages horror game that makes excellent use of VR. It won't redefine horror gaming or minigame collections, but it's a well-executed return to form for the franchise. While its story may leave new players scratching their heads, the variety of solid, replayable stages more than makes up for it.

The Pico release date remains unconfirmed, and Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted 2 is available now on Quest, PC VR, and PSVR 2.