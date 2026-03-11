Final Fury Punches Up A Fresh Update Including A New Character

Final Fury's Sands of Ouroboros update adds a tactical zoner to the gesture-based VR fighting game alongside a new mechanic for downed fighters to defend themselves.

Final Fury previously added uppercuts, dive kicks, and jumps in its Tides of Vygor update for more dynamic combat. Ouroboros brings a 'wake up' system for players who have been knocked down by an attack. The game already momentarily pulls away to a third person view for grapples, throws, and cinematic finishers, presumably to avoid motion sickness. Now a new 'knockdown window' begins where downed fighters can choose to stay down or execute a move to get up faster, deterring aggressive opponents from pressing their advantage.

Final Fury's latest fighter is Lida, described as "a tactical zoner who controls the battlefield with calculated pressure and perfectly timed strikes." Each fighter in Final Fury has two primary special maneuvers in addition to universal combos and throwing attacks. Lida can send a wave of mechanical scarabs towards her enemy, forcing them to either dodge left or right or jump (potentially into another attack). Her second ability, the Scorpion Sting, drives her stinger tipped ponytail into the ground to stab opponents from underground at distance.

The update also adds a guided first-time fighter tutorial for new players and a new hand calibration system that automatically aligns controller position at the start of the game for better gesture recognition.

Final Fury is out now in Early Access on Steam and Quest.