You Can Now Order Apple Vision Pro's Best Interactive Mixed Reality App

Figmin XR arrives for Vision Pro owners on December 18 with a breakthrough user interface as well as support for colocation to Quest headsets.

I've been testing the app in closed beta and I've spent more time in it than any other Apple Vision Pro app. Figmin XR is priced to parity with the Quest store at around $20, and releases on the App Store December 18.

I've used Vision Pro with FigminXR seated, standing, and in bed, as well as colocated to a Quest 3 both local and remote. Vision Pro's high resolution panels can make art look clearer and, with best in-class eye tracking, you have the genuinely time saving option to select menus with a look and pinch.

Figmin is described by its creator as a multipurpose app, but it is also mixed reality's largest sandbox. Its expansive tools let people make scenes using Tilt Brush or a voxel creator, and you can place around text, gifs, YouTube videos or Sketchfab models. If you want to get really advanced, objects can be animated with motion or physics, making Figmin a blank canvas that's as small or wide as your imagination.

With Apple Vision Pro's wide field of view high resolution displays, and Javier Davalos' careful implementation of eye tracking and hand interaction to include both pinches and grasping to move objects, setting up a virtual workspace and making something fun with another person in Tilt Brush starts to make real sense inside Figmin XR.