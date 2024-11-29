Figmin XR Supports Colocated Multiplayer Between Quest 3 & Apple Vision Pro

Colocating a Quest 3 and Apple Vision Pro for same-room mixed reality works with Figmin XR.

The multipurpose utility supports Tilt Brush (bringing in art from PC VR's early years into the standalone era with colocated multiplayer) alongside Figmin's expansive tools for building objects and scenes with physics and lighting.

Colocating a Quest and Vision Pro requires pointing a blue pad on the floor in the same direction in the same place. You've got to be logged into a Figmin account in each headset as well – I was able to use a single account on both headsets – and found myself sharing mixed reality with family as we created voxel objects and visited Figmin scenes together.

The app is in closed beta for Apple Vision Pro and we're in active communication with creator Javier Davalos to get a link to the app's listing on Apple's storefront as soon as it is available.

Figmin XR: Created For AR Headsets Now At Home In Mixed Reality On VR Headsets

Davalos ended his career in game development when he received the original HoloLens headset from Microsoft. Believing AR headsets are the future, he poured himself into building the Figmin XR sandbox for creativity.

As Davalos' savings ran out, just $60 left in his bank account, Magic Leap grant money arrived to build a voxel tool for their initial consumer AR push. HTC, Tilt Five, Meta and Qualcomm have helped support Davalos as well and, today, Figmin XR sees increasing sales on Quest headsets as his Apple Vision Pro edition employs eye tracking for an added layer of control.

"Things are changing now that Quest 3S is out and it's so cheap to get in," Davalos said. "We do see an increase in sales, slowly but surely, happening since the Quest 3 launch. For mixed reality, Meta is kind of keeping the whole thing alive right now."

Davalos sat for an interview recently in the UploadVR Studios and recapped his journey. Using Figmin XR with Apple Vision Pro and Quest 3, UploadVR may have been among the first in the world to colocate headsets from Apple and Meta.

Figmin XR's creative sandbox with text, physics, objects and images is produced not just from Davalos' imagination. His project also ingested the entirety of Tilt Brush's open source codebase, meaning the project joins Open Brush in ensuring the breakthrough art project truly achieves "immortality" after Google. When Figmin XR releases for Apple Vision Pro headsets, art that was made on a PC with an HTC Vive years ago can be opened and viewed in "HD" with the standalone headset's impressive OLED displays.

"I hope that when people put the headset on and try Figmin XR they can tell that it's a work of love," Davalos said. "I put everything on it, and I dream to continue developing it into an even bigger platform."

You can find links to Figmin XR with cross-play multiplayer support from the Overlay website, with the Apple Vision Pro release expected soon, and follow Davalos' full story in the video below.