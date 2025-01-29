Craftrium Is A Personalized Spatial Aquarium App For Apple Vision Pro

Craftrium lets you create a spatial aquarium in your living space, and it's out now for free on Apple Vision Pro.

Developed by Graffity and published by Shochiku, Craftrium is described as a relaxing experience that lets you create a personalized digital aquarium in your living space. Item placement determines which types of fish appear in your aquarium, and the studio states “creative combinations” cause new species to appear. Here's the launch trailer.

Upon discovering new species, these fish can then be added to an encyclopedia by tapping on them. While Craftrium's main focus appears to be on mixed reality using pass-through, the aquarium app also offers an 'Immersive Mode' that turns your entire room into an underwater world.

Speaking in a press release, Graffity states Craftrium was inspired by Apple Vision Pro as a productivity device. “This game not only showcases the innovative capabilities of Apple Vision Pro but also introduces a novel concept of workspace aesthetics through user-created aquariums,” said Toshiaki Morimoto, CEO of Graffity in a prepared statement.

Craftrium is available now on Apple Vision Pro.