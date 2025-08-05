Don't Move Challenges You To Stay Still Next Week On PC VR

Don't Move challenges you to survive a series of safety tests without flinching in next week's PC VR launch.

Developed by Spectacular-Ocular, we previously learned about Don't Move back in May when a demo arrived on Steam. Playing as a test dummy working for the Flinch Inc Dummy Testing Facility, this upcoming PC VR title tasks you to stay as still as possible while facing horrifyingly absurd challenges. While a release date was previously unconfirmed, the Steam page now lists an August 14 launch.

Developed as a solo effort by Tim Wildgoose, who's also the head of manufacturing at Lucasfilm across various Star Wars projects, Don't Move is a passion project created in Wildgoose's spare time. Seated mode is recommended for Don't Move, though the developer previously stated that standing mode can offer a “real challenge.”

It's a concept reminiscent of one of the earliest VR experiences for the Rift DK1 back in 2013, Don't Let Go! by Skydome Studios. The older indie horror game sees you sitting in a chair with your hands in front of a keyboard, and the only rule is that you can't let go regardless of what persuasion gets thrown your way.

Don't Move reaches PC VR on August 14, and the Steam demo remains available.