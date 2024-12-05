CoasterMania, the physics-based VR and mixed reality rollercoaster game, enters full release today on Quest 3.

Previously released in early access last year, CoasterMania by 4th Wall Breakers has seen several post-launch updates that introduced and subsequently improved MR support. To commemorate the full release, here's the new trailer as seen in today's UploadVR Winter Showcase.

CoasterMania at full release comes with three different gameplay modes. Most notable is the campaign mode with over 50 levels and four different themed worlds where you complete various objectives to unlock new cosmetics, while Sandbox Mode lets you freely design and ride your rollercoasters. Finally, Showcase Mode allows you to share and download creations through the online community.

Alongside gadgets like cannons, portals and rocket propellers, you can also shape your virtual environment with a terrain editor before riding these tracks in first-person mode. Other promised changes at full release include more props, plus an improved UI and controls.

CoasterMania is out now on the Meta Horizon Store for $15. For further reveals from the UploadVR Winter Showcase, you can find the full stream below.