CoasterMania adds mixed reality support to the sandbox rollercoaster experience, turning any environment into a theme park on Quest.

Released in March, CoasterMania comes from solo developer Stephen Rogers. Mixing rollercoaster games and physics-based sandbox builders, you can build courses to your own design before riding them. As seen in the UploadVR Summer Showcase, it's now introducing mixed reality support to create tracks around your home using passthrough. You can watch that in action below:

0:00 / 1×

Back in January, we interviewed Rogers to learn more about his then-upcoming game. Telling us he wanted to give players “an infinite amount of replayability,” Rogers stated that “the vast majority [of rollercoaster simulators] don’t allow you to create anything.”

CoasterMania is available now on the Meta Quest platform via App Lab for $9.99, and you can check out our previous interview below: