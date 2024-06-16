Between Realities VR Podcast ft Richie Eastes

In this week's episode of the Between Realities VR Podcast, Alex and Skeeva host Creative Director of Max Mustard Richie Eastes.

Richie gives some insight on Toast Interactive's recent marketing strategies for Max Mustard. Other topics include lack of PSVR 2 support for the new Astro Bot game and the upcoming HMD announcement from Palmer Luckey.

— Between Realities Links —

Merch Store: https://teespring.com/stores/between-…

Patreon – https://www.patreon.com/BetweenRealities

YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/BetweenRealities

Twitter – https://twitter.com/BtweenRealities

Discord – https://discord.gg/EvNnj2w

Facebook – https://fb.me/BetweenRealities

Alex VR – https://www.youtube.com/Alex_VR

Alex VR’s Twitter – https://www.twitter.com/Alex__VR

Skeeva – https://www.youtube.com/Skeeva007

Skeeva’s Twitter – https://www.twitter.com/Skeeva



