Between Realities VR Podcast ft Richie Eastes

In this week's episode of the Between Realities VR Podcast, Alex and Skeeva host Creative Director of Max Mustard Richie Eastes.
Richie gives some insight on Toast Interactive's recent marketing strategies for Max Mustard. Other topics include lack of PSVR 2 support for the new Astro Bot game and the upcoming HMD announcement from Palmer Luckey.
— Between Realities Links —
Merch Store: https://teespring.com/stores/between-…
Patreon – https://www.patreon.com/BetweenRealities
YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/BetweenRealities
Twitter – https://twitter.com/BtweenRealities
Discord – https://discord.gg/EvNnj2w
Facebook – https://fb.me/BetweenRealities
Alex VR – https://www.youtube.com/Alex_VR
Alex VR’s Twitter – https://www.twitter.com/Alex__VR
Skeeva – https://www.youtube.com/Skeeva007
Skeeva’s Twitter – https://www.twitter.com/Skeeva