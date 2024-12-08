They're Back! - Between Realities VR Podcast Season 9 Premiere

The Between Realities Podcast has returned! After over three months away, Alex VR and Skeeva are back on the usual weekly cadence of livestreams revolving around the VR industry and the passionate community that supports it.

We've got two fresh new episodes to start things off.

In the Season 9 opener, Alex and Skeeva spend time catching up with the audience and catch up on the current happenings in the VR space, including games like Batman: Arkham Shadow and Trombone Champ: Unflattened, and industry events including Gamescom 2024 and the upcoming CES 2025.

And to finish off this double header, in this second episode of the Between Realities Podcast, Alex and Skeeva host the father-son duo of Brian and Damien Ruffy, hosts of the Ruff Talk VR podcast.

Brian and Damien explain how their lives have changed as a result of starting their VR podcast. The group shares insights from podcasting in the VR space, share stories and lessons from producing the shows over the years, and chat about the plethora of upcoming VR game releases this season.

