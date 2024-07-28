Between Realities Podcast ft Frooxius of Resonite

In this week's episode of the Between Realities VR Podcast, Alex and Skeeva host Tomáš Mariančík, aka Frooxius, creator of Resonite.

Frooxius explains what makes Resonite different from other social VR applications and talks about the journey leaving NEOS VR to start a new platform. Other topics include the future of education and the ethical use of AI.

