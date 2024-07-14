Between Realities VR Podcast ft Chris Madsen of Engage

n this week's episode of the Between Realities VR Podcast, Alex and Skeeva host Chris Madsen of Engage XR.
Chris explains how Engage aims to transform education using VR. Other topics include the early years of consumer VR, the crossroads of AI and VR, and the metaphysical nature of virtual reality.
