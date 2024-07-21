 Skip to content
Sign In Support Us
Between Realities

Between Realities VR Podcast ft Ralph Jodice Jr. of XREAL

 &  Kyle Riesenbeck
Between Realities VR Podcast ft Ralph Jodice Jr. of XREAL

In this week's episode of the Between Realities VR Podcast, Alex and Skeeva host Ralph Jodice Jr. from XREAL Global.

- YouTube
Bekijk je favoriete video’s, luister naar de muziek die je leuk vindt, upload originele content en deel alles met vrienden, familie en anderen op YouTube.
YouTube

Ralph breaks down a lot of the core features and functionality of the new Air 2 line of AR glasses from XREAL. Other topics include Ralph's history with XBOX and updates to No Man's Sky and Ilysia.


— Between Realities Links —
Merch Store: https://teespring.com/stores/between-…
Patreon – https://www.patreon.com/BetweenRealities
YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/BetweenRealities
Twitter – https://twitter.com/BtweenRealities
Discord – https://discord.gg/EvNnj2w
Facebook – https://fb.me/BetweenRealities
Alex VR – https://www.youtube.com/Alex_VR
Alex VR’s Twitter – https://www.twitter.com/Alex__VR
Skeeva – https://www.youtube.com/Skeeva007
Skeeva’s Twitter – https://www.twitter.com/Skeeva

Community Discussion

Weekly Newsletter

More Between Realities

Latest Articles

See More