BeamXR Live Lets You Stream To Twitch & YouTube From Quest Without A PC

BeamXR Live on Quest lets you stream to Twitch and YouTube without needing a PC.

Now available in early access on Quest 2, Pro, 3, and 3S, BeamXR Live doesn't require any external hardware for streaming VR and mixed reality games. This also displays the live chat for either streaming platform inside your headset, alongside the ability to stream as your Meta Avatar for a hangout session.

Stating this “will always have a free access tier for streaming with no usage limits,” the UK-based developer confirms it's currently building “Pro level features.” It's currently unclear what these specific features are, while pricing and a launch window for this are unconfirmed. In the meantime, BeamXR states it's working to implement new features during the early access period.

BeamXR states this idea was “born out of frustration with existing tools” for streaming in XR, calling streams and user-generated content “critical” to the growth of VR games. It's also being used for training, remote support, and other enterprise use cases, while it's currently developing AI features to help automate content creation, tagging, and more.

Other methods for streaming VR games are available, though none of these provide an in-headset only solution. Though Twitch launched an application on Quest last year, this doesn't allow you to directly stream games or other apps through it. That's limited to watching livestreams from other players only, while the Quest YouTube app also doesn't support native livestreaming.

BeamXR Live is out now in early access on the Meta Horizon Store for the wider Quest platform.