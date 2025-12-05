Automa Aims For Half-Life: Alyx Vibes In Standalone Quest

A forthcoming title from the creators of The Brookhaven Experiment goes for Half-Life: Alyx vibes in standalone VR.

A trailer for the game revealed in the UploadVR Showcase today shows off some of the interactions I tried in Automa with standalone Quest 3.

Available to wishlist today, I've put some gameplay video from the opening area of the demo below. An early testing release runs at solid frame rate on my Quest 3 and, when it comes to first impressions, I really can't ask for too much more here – impressive views, layered sounds, solid interactions, and a sense of place that rivals something quite like Half-Life: Alyx's opening level.

0:00 / 1:20 1×

Automa includes gravity gloves to pull a ton of interactive objects close as well as drawers, cabinets and doors all openable during my time in the game. One detail I enjoyed quite a bit was finding a cat litter box in my starting room and wondering if I'd meet the animal. I did, and even fed it. I found a monkey sitting on the ledge outside too and tossed something over, watching it react to my intrusion. Altogether, I interacted with four different animals during my brief time with the game alongside all the other environmental interactables, and Phosphor is aware of the desire for even deeper interactions as they continue building out this world.

Phosphor is the studio behind The Brookhaven Experiment, which recently re-released in standalone VR after being the first zombie wave shooter for the HTC Vive. With Automa, developers are looking to build a full "story-driven action-adventure" and are now looking for people to wishlist on PlayStation VR2, Quest 2 and 3, as well as on Steam. They're also looking for people to join their Discord and help shape next steps.

Here's how Phosphor officially describes Automa:

AUTOMA is a story-driven action-adventure built exclusively for VR, where exploration and immersion drive a world that feels alive and reactive. Players step into an atmospheric, highly detailed world teeming with beauty, mystery, and danger — one that invites curiosity at every turn.

Drawing from the best of immersive VR design, AUTOMA emphasizes believable physics and intuitive interactions that give rise to emergent, player-driven moments — making every encounter feel organic and personal.

Set in a near-future world where fears of AI misalignment are beginning to come true, autonomous forces have seized control of a Southeast Asian city. You’ve made a desperate deal to protect your family —but at what cost, and what will they ask of you next?

Automa's rich introductory environment creates that same sense of a bustling city outside as City 17's run-down apartment buildings, with people visible on the street below beyond a curtain fluttering in the wind barely visible through shutters in the window. Even the liquid of bottles bubbles internally as you shake them in your hand – not quite as dynamic as Alyx, but still a really nice touch that adds a sense of subtle and playful immersion.

Automa is scheduled to release in 2026, with a PS VR2 release also planned. With Steam Frame scheduled to join other new standalone headsets and Valve being noncommittal to a performant Half-Life: Alyx running on the headset without streaming, we're extremely curious to see if Automa can fill some unmet demand. We'll be on the lookout for more gameplay details from Phosphor and curious to see what else is in store for Automa.