The Brookhaven Experiment Lives Again In Port To Quest Headsets

You've got a gun in one hand and a flashlight in the other. Now shoot the shambling zombies before they get to you and survive as long as you can.

That was the premise of The Brookhaven Experiment when it released for the original HTC Vive PC VR headset in early 2016. Nearly a decade on from being the backdrop to some of the first and most viral videos showcasing the power of horror in VR, Phosphor Studios has ported the title to Quest 2, 3, 3S & Pro headsets in time for Halloween 2025.

The Definition Of Zombie Wave Shooter In VR

The Brookhaven Experiment released for SteamVR first as a demo for the Vive headset in March 2016 and then as a fully developed wave shooter on July 5, 2016. UploadVR's review called it the “pitch-perfect implementation of the gallery shooter genre” and “one of the premiere VR zombie shooter experiences on the HTC Vive.” It released for PlayStation VR as well, made during a time when players didn't yet have titles like Beat Saber to show friends.

Brookhaven's success – developers say it sold more than 150,000 copies – also helped pave the road in VR for more ambitious works, like The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners. Now, The Brookhaven Experiment has been revived in wireless standalone. Speaking by phone with UploadVR, Phosphor Studios co-founder and CEO Justin Corcoran explained what The Brookhaven Experiment represents to VR players, from 2016 to 2025.

“It’s a very simple entry point to VR as a shooter, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t have scalability as a game,” the developer said. “All those deep immersion mechanics that have evolved in a lot of shooter games are great, but in The Brookhaven Experiment, once you have a handle on shooting and reloading, you know the game. You feel yourself gaining skill very quickly. And because of all that, it’s fun to put other people in the game. And it looks good, it doesn’t look like a cartoony game.”

Vive owners who remember The Brookhaven Experiment might miss the OLED darkness of yesteryear, but the developers at Phosphor recreate that camped-out scene in the middle of a burning square on modern Meta VR systems while using standalone processing power to shine flashlights in the darkness.

There's a public Discord where you can interact with the developers and learn more.

The game features campaign and survival modes, with developers estimating the 10-level campaign should last more than three hours for a new player. An endless survival mode is also available, taking players across six maps with a “Halloween-themed” mansion level as well as an extremely difficult “Town Nightmare” level.

The Brookhaven Experiment is available now on Quest, featuring seven guns with a range of throwable weapons as well as different types of ammo and mods.

The original title is rated “very positive” for its Steam version and the developers are lowering the price of that edition from $19.99 to $11.99 to match its pricing on Quest, though there's also a limited-time discount for launch week.