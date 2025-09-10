Apple's visionOS Jupiter Environment Features Moving Great Red Spot & Dynamic Shadows

Apple Vision Pro developers are digging into a new home space in their headsets out beyond the asteroid belt.

The Release Candidate version of visionOS 26 makes the new Jupiter home environment downloadable to Vision Pro headsets, simulating the view of the solar system's largest planet as seen from the tiny orbiting rock Amalthea. Accessing the environment's settings in the visionOS menu offers new tools to adjust the arrangement for time of day and speed of movement, changing the location of the sun, stars and other moons you can see from the spot in orbit around Jupiter.

The app Titans of Space Plus from Drash is both one of VR's earliest and best explorations of the scale of the universe. I still recommend you grab it today on Quest or PC VR, with the former supporting hand tracking for many years now. The software remains buried and unnoticed by many on the Horizon Store and Steam, but it stood out for more than a decade as the single quickest way to help someone understand the scale of some of the largest objects in the universe.

Vision Pro owners sitting in their office chair on Amalthea can now have a very similar experience to the backdrop for everything else they do in headset. Below I've embedded a video showing the view from there while watching a trailer for the movie 2001: A Space Odyssey. I adjust the settings to bring the famous Great Red Spot into view (it looks more orange to me) so I can see it slowly swirl there behind Mac Virtual Display, Project Graveyard and any other apps I keep open.

I've used the moon as my base of operations in Vision Pro for most of the time I've owned the headset. I'm ready to move to Jupiter, though, and with visionOS 26 I'll plan on keeping the Great Red Spot swirling down there behind my windows.

Astronauts occasionally speak of the overview effect of getting to space and seeing how small and tiny everything we've done is from up there. VR enthusiasts occasionally speak about the potential of headsets to imbue that sense of smallness using scale.

Shadows slowly creep across the rocky landscape of Amalthea and a storm the Earth can fit into churns ever-so-slowly. Take a deep breath there and then open up windows and volumes.