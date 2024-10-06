 Skip to content
Sign In Support Us
App Development

Apple Hosted visionOS Developers At Its Headquarters For "Cozy" Event

 &  Ian Hamilton
Apple Hosted visionOS Developers At Its Headquarters For "Cozy" Event

Apple hosted a number of visionOS developers at its headquarters for an event that's been described as a kind of "Cozy WWDC".

The day-long event last week was titled "envision the future" and covered building 3D immersive content as well as Apple's SwiftUI, ARKIt, and RealityKit tooling, and the day concluded with a Q&A and mixer.

"It was a fantastic experience, and I hope Apple holds many more like it," one developer wrote. "Because the event centered on one topic and visionOS is a very new platform, all of us developers were in the same boat. 'How do I do this?'”

Apple started selling Vision Pro for $3,500 in February only in the United States, adding additional regions by June and updating the operating system to visionOS 2 in September.

Apple's first VR headset with video passthrough effectively ships a number of technologies Meta has equivalents to in its research labs, like reverse passthrough and codec avatars. Apple's "cozy" event as well as a steady string of content releases show the tech giant's strategy is largely in line with Meta's long-term strategy toward both headsets and glasses.

Why Orion Doesn’t Mean Apple Vision Pro Was A Mistake
Here’s why, contrary to the hot takes, Meta’s Orion AR glasses prototype doesn’t render headset lines like Apple Vision and Quest obsolete.
UploadVRDavid Heaney

Community Discussion

Weekly Newsletter

More App Development

Latest Articles

See More