Apple Hosted visionOS Developers At Its Headquarters For "Cozy" Event

Apple hosted a number of visionOS developers at its headquarters for an event that's been described as a kind of "Cozy WWDC".

The day-long event last week was titled "envision the future" and covered building 3D immersive content as well as Apple's SwiftUI, ARKIt, and RealityKit tooling, and the day concluded with a Q&A and mixer.

"It was a fantastic experience, and I hope Apple holds many more like it," one developer wrote. "Because the event centered on one topic and visionOS is a very new platform, all of us developers were in the same boat. 'How do I do this?'”

Apple started selling Vision Pro for $3,500 in February only in the United States, adding additional regions by June and updating the operating system to visionOS 2 in September.

Apple's first VR headset with video passthrough effectively ships a number of technologies Meta has equivalents to in its research labs, like reverse passthrough and codec avatars. Apple's "cozy" event as well as a steady string of content releases show the tech giant's strategy is largely in line with Meta's long-term strategy toward both headsets and glasses.