Zombie Army VR To Lose Co-Op Gameplay Next Month

Zombie Army VR will lose co-op multiplayer next month, with the developer blaming a change with Unity's hosting services.

Zombie Army VR has had a bit of a rough go, to be kind. The VR entry to Rebellion's popular series was first announced for a 2024 release before being delayed to May 2025, followed by another delay to June 2025. In the course of that, Rebellion quietly switched developers from XR Games to Xtended Realities.

Now, less than a year post release, the beleaguered FPS, is losing its cooperative game mode. Rebellion announced on a support post on its website that Zombie Army VR's co-op play servers would be shut down at the end of March "as a result of Unity's phased exit from the Multiplay Game Server Hosting Service."

Unity sent out communication to all developers using its multiplayer servers in December 2025, saying anyone on the service had until March 31, 2026 to transition to a new service. Unity also stated it was licensing its Multiplay Game Server Hosting Service to Rocket Science Group to ensure continuity for any live games.

Rebellion said it is investigating methods to save game progress for any co-op campaigns in progress, but at the time of this article, that solution has not been announced.

Zombie Army VR is available now on Meta Quest, Steam, and PlayStation VR2 for $29.99.