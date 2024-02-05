Yupitergrad 2: The Lost Station reaches PSVR 2 later this year.

Initially released as a timed exclusive for Pico last May, developer Gamedust later brought its sequel to the 2021 swinging platformer to Quest, PC VR and Vive XR Elite, though PSVR 2 remained a big exception. During the Ruff Talk VR Gaming Showcase, Gamedust confirmed that Yupitergrad 2: The Lost Station would reach Sony's headset in 2024.

Specifics about any PSVR 2 upgrades remain unknown, though it's not the only recent news we've seen for Yupitergrad 2. Back in January, Gamedust released a Quest 3 update that added enhanced performance at 90 frames per second and increased resolution, while a permanent price drop to $17.99 also occurred on Quest and Steam.

Yupitergrad 2: The Lost Station reaches PSVR 2 in 2024. Check out our full review below for more information.