XR News Round-Up: Gran Turismo 7, Exoshock, VR Games Showcase & More

In this week's edition of XR News Round-Up for 2025

As January came to a close, VR announcements weren't in short supply. Meta revealed its Q4 2024 revenue, VR's first MMORPG OrbusVR is shutting down, and Resolution revealed a Demeo and D&D crossover. Fast Travel Games is laying off 60% of its staff, MKBHD provided a fresh look at Samsung's Android XR headset, while big news followed for Farming Simulator VR, Arkham Shadow, and No Man's Sky.

Our weekly newsletter and latest articles have the rest. For everything we missed, here's our latest roundup.

Gran Turismo 7 continues delivering new monthly updates, and version 1.55 is now available on PlayStation VR2 with four new cars — the Formula 1-inspired Gran Turismo F3500-A, Honda Civic Si Extra (EF) ’87, Hyundai IONIQ 5 N ‘24, and Toyota C-HR S ’18. A new Café menu, three new World Circuits events, and a Chromatic Drive Curation in Scapes were also added.

VRAL Games Acquires 30% Stake In Exoshock Studio Polarity One

VR publisher VRAL Games acquired a 30% stake in Polarity One, a development studio currently working on sci-fi VR shooter Exoshock. Inspired by Halo, Doom, and Gears of War, the upcoming game promises a grimdark universe filled with “corporate intrigue and galactic conflict.” That arrives later this year, and the official website states early access is “coming soon.”

VR Games Showcase Returns Once More This March

Following its inaugural showcase and indie-focused follow up last year, the VR Games Showcase has announced it’s returning this March. Little is currently known about what to expect beyond the next showcase offering “our biggest line-up yet,” though the first presentation included over 15 games across Quest, PC VR, and PlayStation VR2.

Arken Age, a VR sci-fi adventure recently launched by VitruviusVR, added a new map system in this latest update. This allows you to track main objectives, side quests and machinery locations through the in-game map, while Version 1.005.00 also delivered a raft of bug fixes.

Infinite Inside Developer Maze Theory Is Now An Independent Studio

Maze Theory, best known for Infinite Inside and Peaky Blinders: The King's Ransom, is now an independent company. Splitting from Saltwater Games, the studio confirmed in a press release it's working on four ongoing projects: The Lost Depths DLC for Infinite Inside, an Ancient Dungeon multiplayer update on PlayStation VR2, parkour game Freerunner in early access, and an unannounced title set to launch at the end of 2025.

