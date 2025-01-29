No Man’s Sky Expands Its Horizons With Worlds Part 2 Update On PS VR2 & PC VR

The No Man's Sky's Worlds Part 2 update adds new solar systems, terrain types and more on PS VR2 and PC VR today.

A follow-up to last year's Worlds Part 1 update, Worlds Part 2 sees developers Hello Games expand solar systems by adding new Gas Giants, terrain types, and weather conditions for No Man Sky players to explore. Alongside new planetary flora and fauna, this update sees the oceans receive a sizable upgrade, with bodies of water now reaching multiple kilometers in depth.

“Water reacts physically to the world around it,” Hello Games Managing Director Sean Murray explains in a prepared statement. “Creatures wade through it. There's little dimples in the rain, and there are large waves as ships fly overhead,” they continue. “Sometimes there's these moments where a ship just flies past the still ocean and the water ripples underneath and it's just so peaceful to watch.”

Lighting also receives a boost this time around, with Murray stating that every element has been “rewritten” as part of the update. “Shadows show more details, light flickers through the leaves, caves are dark and immersive,” Murray explains. “Oceans now reflect the clouds and stars to create these beautiful sunsets and night skies.”

Finally, Murray states this update features a “huge quest that ties together some strands we've been building for years.” A new expedition is promised that features a tour across all the new worlds. You can check out the full Worlds Part 2 patch notes and deep dive video for more details.

Worlds Part 2 marks the first expansion for the game in 2025. While it's unknown how many expansions will arrive this year, Hello Games released several major updates last year to boost the base game. Alongside Worlds Part 1, No Man's Sky introduced the OMEGA Expedition expansion that added a new expedition system, and the Orbital Update which ushered in a new era for space stations and ship customization.

No Man's Sky Worlds Part 2 Update is available today on PS VR2, PC VR, and flatscreen platforms.