XR News Round-Up: Color-A-Cube, Virtual Hunter, Breachers & More

Our latest edition of XR News Round-Up is live, offering quick updates on more news stories from the last week.

It's been a busy week across VR gaming. While Skydance's Behemoth finally arrived on all platforms, our UploadVR Winter Showcase was packed with new reveals like the upcoming Vertigo 2: Into The Aether DLC, Drums Rock getting Cyberpunk 2077 DLC, Stay: Forever Home and more. Elsewhere, Sony demoed PlayStation VR2 hand tracking, Quest 3S appeared on the SteamVR hardware survey, and we learned more about Xreal One.

For everything else, here are a few stories we initially missed.

Virtual Hunter, an open world PC VR hunting game, recently received a major update that adds multiplayer with up to five other players, new hunting challenges and roe deer have been introduced. The game is also leaving early access in January now that it's feature complete, with a price from $20 to $25 planned when this happens.

5v5 tactical shooter Breachers continued its stream of post-launch updates with a new 'Mall' map that includes “a gun range, a black market, an interrogation room, a hacker den, and much more.” Triangle Factory confirmed this update also adds new weapons challenges, level prestiging, balancing adjustments, and gun charms, and it's available now.

Humble Bundle Kicked Off a VR Vacation Sale With PC VR Discounts

Following its recent Black Friday sale, Humble is continuing its run of PC VR discounts with a new 'VR Vacation Sale.' Highlights include Red Matter 2 (46% off), I Expect You To Die (46% off), Into The Radius (46% off), Escape Simulator VR (46% off), After The Fall: Deluxe Edition (73% off) and Arizona Sunshine 2: Deluxe Edition (50% off).

Color-A-Cube Is A New Voxel Title In Early Access On Quest

Developed by AlterEyes, best known for VR mech action game Big Shots, Color-A-Cube is a free to download app described as a “relaxing voxel coloring experience that brings cube-based worlds to life.” That's currently available in early access on the Meta Horizon Store with various themes and models, and the first pack is out now for free.

Void Raiders Is A Turn-Based Tabletop Strategy Game For Quest

Released earlier this week, Void Raiders is a turn-based tabletop strategy game from Gamopolis that supports four players.

“In Void Raiders, players join an elite squad of space adventurers stranded far from Earth. They must fight hostile alien forces, explore mysterious space stations, and unlock advanced teleportation technology in a desperate bid to find their way back home,” states the studio.

After further news stories? Here's everything else we've seen this week.

