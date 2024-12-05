Stay: Forever Home Opens Pet Adoptions In Early 2025

Windup Minds revealed a deeper look at their work on virtual pets with a release window planned for Stay: Forever Home in early 2025.

In October, UploadVR published the first video and details about the upcoming mixed reality project from the creators of Bogo as developers sought their first alpha testers to bring home new virtual pets for early adoptions. Now that project has a name, Stay: Forever Home, and the Windup Minds team is looking to release a larger section of the game to testers while making another call to join their Discord group.

A new trailer from Windup Minds shared during the UploadVR Showcase reveals the game's name and targeted release date in early 2025.

Bogo was a well-loved virtual creature that introduced a lot of Quest owners to room-scale VR concepts. Stay: Forever Home looks to explore having a virtual pet in mixed reality while also offering the freedom to "take it outside" for a walk by going into full VR.

Windup Minds also released a page on the Meta Horizon store so you can wishlist the game.

