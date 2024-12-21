XR News Round-Up: By Grit Alone, VRider SBK, Undead Citadel & More

Welcome to our last XR News Round-Up for 2024, offering quick updates on recent news stories.

With Christmas just four days away, I'll be taking a break these next two weeks, but not before delivering one last round-up. We announced our Best Of 2024 Awards in three stages, reviewed Skydance's Behemoth and Alien: Rogue Incursion, while Batman: Arkham Shadow Update 1.2 added new content. Otherwise, it's been a quiet week for hardware stories.

Our weekly newsletter and latest articles have the wider story. Otherwise, here are a few stories we initially missed.

Fantasy Action Game Undead Citadel Received A Quest 3 Visual Upgrade

Undead Citadel recently reached the wider Quest platform following its prior launch on Steam and Pico, and it's now received visual upgrades on Quest 3. This adds real-time shadows, enhanced draw distance, and higher texture resolution, letting you use enhanced graphics at 72Hz or similar visuals to Quest 2 at 120Hz. The Quest 2 version also received upgrades and before the multiplayer mode arrives in 2025, it's coming to PlayStation VR2 next.

By Grit Alone, the recently launched narrative-driven VR horror shooter by Crooks Peak, has launched its third patch. This includes an 'Xmas festive mode' that transforms enemies and NPCs into Christmas-themed versions, a “no turn” locomotion option for more immersive camera turning, plus bHaptics support for the TactSuit, TactSleeve, and TactVisor.

VRider SBK Takes The Superbike World Championship To Pico

VRider SBK, an official VR racing game based on the Superbike World Championship, is now available on Pico. Previously released on Quest with a launch planned in March 2025 on Steam and PS VR2, it's made the leap to the ByteDance-owned standalone headset first.

Ghosts of Tabor received a major 'Directive Zero' update that includes a mission system overhaul, Team Tactics PvE Mode with a separate progression system, and the Chodov Shopping Mall Map. Within this major update, anyone who loads up Ghosts of Tabor this month will get a free Santa hat and Christmas weapon skin.

Fitness Fables Is A VR Fantasy-Fitness Experience Heading To Quest Next Year

Developed by Immersion Games (Divine Duel), Fitness Fables describes itself as a fantasy-fitness game with more than 25 exercises included across 80 levels. Exclusive to Quest, you'll venture through the realms of Alterterra as you encounter boss battles, take part in strategic workouts and track your progress through a progression system.

StageTime Heads For The Virtual Stage Next Month On Quest

We're making an exception with a sixth story this week, due to the sheer amount of news dropping. Developed by Virtuware, StageTime is a new VR social app “for connecting and sharing the joys of performing.” Providing you with access to a virtual venue, you can use this to share music, perform comedy routines and other creative avenues. That's heading to Quest on January 16, 2025.

After more stories? Here are some additional updates we've spotted across this week.

If you'd like to inform us about a VR game we should know about for this article or future updates, you can use our contact page or email tips@uploadvr.com with details.