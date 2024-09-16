Wordle "App" Comes To Quest With Misleading Marketing

A Wordle "app" is now available on Quest's Horizon Store, though it's really just a contained shortcut to the website.

Meta is promoting Wordle's arrival in an interview on its blog by describing it as "a native experience in mixed reality" that's "designed specifically for Quest" and set in a "unique virtual environment", so we were keen to see exactly what this meant.

Installing and launching the app, though, it became apparent it's simply a progressive web app (PWA) - essentially a shortcut to the Wordle website that launches in its own dedicated window. There is no difference whatsoever compared to the site, and the abstract virtual environment shown in the teaser is non-existent.

This mockup is completely fake, as far as we can tell. There is no such virtual background.

It's the same technology path that brought Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint to Quest headsets. And it has the same limitation: it won't work at all if you're not connected to the internet, or even if your internet cuts out.

We're left wondering why Meta wouldn't simply allow users to create their own web app shortcuts, like is already possible on iPhones, iPads, and Android phones and tablets. It would mean you could turn any website you wanted into what Wordle is, without any effort on the developer's side.

Until then, we hope Meta stops describing website shortcuts as "a native experience in mixed reality". Overpromising doesn't help anyone; it just creates disappointment when consumers realize they've been misled.