Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Tempestfall Is Being Delisted On All Platforms

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Tempestfall is being delisted across all platforms, starting with Steam next week.

Released in 2021 by Carbon Studio (Hunt Together, The Wizards), the developer announced that its VR action-adventure Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Tempestfall will soon be removed from all platforms “as our licence reaches its conclusion.” The Steam version is first on January 10, 2025, while the Quest and Viveport delisting timelines are currently unconfirmed.

In the official statement, Carbon Studio unsurprisingly states that support will no longer be provided for Tempestfall after its delisting. Calling it “a privilege and an honour to collaborate with Warhammer,” the team confirmed further updates about the delisting process will be shared once more information becomes available.

We had mixed opinions in our Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Tempestfall review on PC VR. Though we believed Carbon Studio “nailed the weighty atmosphere of Warhammer’s supernatural universe” with “admirable aspiration,” we criticized the melee combat and “consistent” design problems.

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Tempestfall is currently available with a 90% discount on Quest and Steam. It's also on Viveport, but without that same discount.