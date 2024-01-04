VR Skater Receives Full Release On Steam This February

VR Skater leaves Steam Early Access for full release next month.

Alongside its PSVR 2 launch last August, publisher Perp Games previously announced that VR Skater would also get a full release on Steam, nearly three years after entering early access. A release window was unconfirmed but now, Perp states it's planning to launch on February 22, 2024.

Furthermore, Perp Games also announced the 'SL Pro Series Tour DLC,' a full tour that comes with five new maps on January 15 for $14.99. Taking inspiration from professional street skateboarding championships, it contains two new modes - Mission Run and Pro Run, new cosmetics and four additional PSN trophies.

VR Skater is available now on Steam Early Access, while the full release launches on February 22 for $34.99. Elsewhere, it's out now on PSVR 2, alongside VR Skater: SL on the Pico platform.