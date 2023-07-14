Providing updates on its upcoming PSVR 2 games, here's everything Perp Games revealed at its VR Summer Showcase.

This isn't the first time we've seen UK-based publisher Perp Games host a showcase. January's event provided updates on upcoming and now-released PSVR 2 games, such as Afterlife VR, Ghosts of Tabor, Synth Riders, Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate, Song in the Smoke: Rekindled and more. Today, it hosted a VR Summer Showcase with further announcements.

Perp Games is best known for producing physical versions of PSVR 2 games like Star Wars: Tales From The Galaxy's Edge - Enhanced Edition, and today's showcase provided a closer look at its upcoming line-up. The full stream can be seen above but if you're after an individual breakdown, here's everything announced at the Perp Games VR Summer Showcase.

Vertigo 2 Is Coming To PSVR 2

Arguably the biggest announcement from the showcase, Vertigo 2 will make its way over to PSVR 2 headsets after releasing exclusively on PC VR earlier this year in March. We've got the full story right here.

Pneumata VR

Previously seen during the Upload VR Showcase 2023, Perp Games provided early first-look footage at the upcoming psychological survival horror game, Pneumata VR.

Tennis on Court

Following a previous look at the training modes, Perp Games offered a new look at how Tennis on Court handles matches. Playable in 1v1 or 2v2 matches online or against AI, that's arriving this Summer on PSVR 2.

VR Skater

VR Skater recently received a standalone version on Pico and it also joins PSVR 2 next week. Today's video featured commentary from skateboarding professionals Jamie Griffin, Joshua Mayson, and Mikó Peller. Perp announced the PC VR version will leave early access soon, and you can check out our recent preview to learn more.

MADiSON VR

MADiSON VR adapts the flatscreen first-person survival horror game for VR and while we didn't see much today, Perp confirmed we'll get a first look at gameplay on August 21st.

Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate

Following its recent reveal last month, Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate developer Mighty Eyes went into more detail over their recent trailer and upcoming changes on PSVR 2. While PC VR, Quest 2 and PSVR 2 versions were previously confirmed, a Pico version was also announced.

Happyfunland

A creepy horror game that makes no secret of its inspirations, Happyfunland calls itself a "darkly comedic" experience. After appearing last month in our Summer Showcase, today revealed new gameplay footage before it arrives later this year.

