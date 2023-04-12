Afterlife VR Scares Up A PSVR 2 Release On April 19

AD

Following its Steam release last September, Afterlife VR brings a new horror game to PSVR 2 next week.

Not to be confused with Wraith: The Oblivion – Afterlife by Fast Travel Games, Afterlife VR from Split Light Studio promises a “twisted story” set within the Black Rose mental hospital. As a rookie police officer, Afterlife tasks you with uncovering the facility’s darkest secrets, fighting off enemies through firearms and psychokinetic powers, and puzzle-solving via telekinesis. Here’s the official description:

What is really lurking behind the door of a well-known mental facility, where Adam’s younger sister, Allison, was recently sent? Is there any connection between missing patients and hospital workers and the groundbreaking study about the Indigo Children phenomena? Uncover the secrets hidden deep within the Black Rose mental hospital walls, where most of the patients pose a threat to themselves and to others. Look into the eyes of pure madness intrinsically linked with this place and its history.

Following the headset’s high profile launch two months ago, horror is slowly finding a footing on PSVR 2. Alongside Resident Evil Village, Sony’s new headset already houses several VR horror games, if you include games with horror elements like The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR and The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners duology. Other upcoming horror games include The Exorcist: Legion VR SIN and Ovrdark: A Do Not Open Story, MADiSON VR and a ‘VR Mode’ for Resident Evil 4 Remake.

Afterlife VR arrives on PSVR 2 on April 19, while a PC VR version is available now on Steam for $14.99.