VR Skater Gets A Standalone Version, Out Now On Pico

VR Skater: SL offers a standalone version of the skateboarding sim, and it's available now on Pico.

Developed by Deficit Games, VR Skater takes inspiration from professional street skateboarding championships. A Pico port was briefly mentioned during the recent Future Games Show and now publisher Perp Games confirms that the SL edition "was developed and designed from the ground up for standalone VR headsets."

It's currently unclear if VR Skater: SL will eventually appear on the Quest platform, though it would be surprising if this remains Pico exclusive. Aside from the upcoming Just Dance VR, the only major exclusive we've seen is Yupitergrad 2: The Lost Station. Released as a timed Pico exclusive in May, Quest, PC VR and Vive XR Elite versions will follow next month.

VR Skater: SL is available now on Pico Neo 3 Link and Pico 4, alongside PC VR via Steam Early Access. The PSVR 2 version arrives on July 21, and you can check out our recent preview below: