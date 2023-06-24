 Skip to content
Sign In Support Us
VR Gaming

VR Skater Gets A Standalone Version, Out Now On Pico

 &  Henry Stockdale
VR Skater SL

VR Skater: SL offers a standalone version of the skateboarding sim, and it's available now on Pico.

Developed by Deficit Games, VR Skater takes inspiration from professional street skateboarding championships. A Pico port was briefly mentioned during the recent Future Games Show and now publisher Perp Games confirms that the SL edition "was developed and designed from the ground up for standalone VR headsets."

It's currently unclear if VR Skater: SL will eventually appear on the Quest platform, though it would be surprising if this remains Pico exclusive. Aside from the upcoming Just Dance VR, the only major exclusive we've seen is Yupitergrad 2: The Lost Station. Released as a timed Pico exclusive in May, Quest, PC VR and Vive XR Elite versions will follow next month.

VR Skater: SL is available now on Pico Neo 3 Link and Pico 4, alongside PC VR via Steam Early Access. The PSVR 2 version arrives on July 21, and you can check out our recent preview below:

VR Skater On PSVR 2 Preview: Practice Makes Perfect
VR Skater arrives on PSVR 2 next month, and we went hands-on with a preview build. Here are our impressions:
UploadVRHenry Stockdale

UploadVR Member Takes

Weekly Newsletter

More VR Gaming

Latest Articles

See More