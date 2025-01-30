Vendetta Forever Adds SUPERHOT-Style Modifier & bHaptics Support

Vendetta Forever now includes a SUPERHOT-inspired gameplay modifier.

Released last October on Quest and PlayStation VR2, developer Meatspace Interactive and publisher nDreams confirmed a new Vendetta Forever update is now live on both platforms. Most notably, this introduces a 'Hot Action' modifier where time only moves when you do, taking clear inspiration from 2016 hit SUPERHOT VR.

That's not the only new feature, either. Today's update also introduced a new level called 'Breach,' alongside the addition of a 'Random Scene' button you can press after completing a level. bHaptics support has now been officially integrated into the game, too.

Today's update sees Vendetta Forever join a growing trend of SUPERHOT-inspired games in VR recently, which includes the upcoming co-op shooter Chronostrike. Last year saw Fast Travel Games release Action Hero which adds a humorous cinema-focused twist onto the premise, while Allware's COLD VR directly reverses the premise with time only slowing down when you move.

We enjoyed Vendetta Forever in our 4/5-star review. Though we criticized some levels for frustrating design, we praised the minimalist approach and “clever” mechanics.

Vendetta Forever shows the benefits minimalist game design can offer, using only the bare essentials to deliver a satisfying action game. While you won't need ages to see everything and some levels can be frustrating, there's a clever puzzle game disguised as a shooter with great replayability. It's a strong debut from Meatspace Interactive that's worth exploring.

Vendetta Forever is out now on the Meta Quest platform and PlayStation VR2.