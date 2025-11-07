Temporal Sci-Fi Puzzler UnLoop Reaches PC VR Next Week

Retro-futuristic puzzler UnLoop reaches PC VR in early access next week.

Published by CM Games (Into the Radius) and developed by Superposition NULL, UnLoop is a sci-fi puzzle game built around self-cooperation and time manipulation that's reminiscent of We Are One. Set on a remote space station called the Temporal Research Hub, you create copies of yourself each loop and replay your past actions in real time as you retrieve data.

Following its full release on Quest and Pico, CM Games has chosen early access on Steam to gather feedback about “optimization, player experience, graphics, and to address possible PCVR-related feature requests.” It still contains content parity with the standalone edition, and a Version 1.1 update is planned this December that promises new puzzles and a story continuation.

On the hardware side, UnLoop on Steam will initially support using Quest, Pico, and Valve Index headsets. A Steam FAQ confirms the developer will explore compatibility with additional headsets and controllers depending on community feedback, and PC VR visual improvements are also planned.

We had positive impressions in our UnLoop hands-on back in September, considering it a “clever self-co-op experience” held back by a “few rough edges.”

UnLoop looks to be a promising head-scratcher for players who love time-looping puzzles and self-orchestrated hijinks. Its core concept is compelling and clever, but a few rough edges keep it from being a standout recommendation just yet. With a bit of polish and hopefully some patches, this could be one to loop back to.

UnLoop is out now on Quest and Pico, and the Steam Early Access launch will follow on November 13.