Tracked: Shoot To Survive Update Lets You Keep Exploring After Finishing The Story

Tracked: Shoot to Survive now lets you continue exploring after completing the story.

Following last month's release on Quest 3 and 3S, Incuvo has continued patching its latest survival adventure Tracked: Shoot to Survive. The first patch introduced visual upgrades, bug fixes and a new sleeping feature, and its second post-launch update, Patch 1.2.0, is now live. This lets you continue playing and exploring after rolling credits, spawning you back at your father's cabin.

Patch 1.2.0 for TRACKED is live! 🔥

Continue exploring after the story, never lose key items again, enjoy better nights, smoother crafting, a sharper knife… and tons of fixes across the whole game!



Full notes 👉https://t.co/D112ouZBL8 pic.twitter.com/P3eosG5qkb — TRACKED: Shoot To Survive (@TRACKEDVR) December 4, 2025

Other changes largely focus on UX improvements and further bug fixes, such as changes to prevent you from losing critical narrative items. Knife damage has been buffed, new markers on the Fast Travel boards show currently active quest locations, missing sound effects have been fixed, and autosaves “should no longer occur at inopportune moments.” You can read the full patch notes here.

It's welcome news for Incuvo's latest VR game, as we came away with mixed impressions during our 3/5-star review. While we believe Tracked: Shoot to Survive offers an engaging survival adventure and praised its VR-focused crafting mechanics, we criticized its launch build for issues with its presentation, enemy AI, and performance.

Tracked: Shoot to Survive is available on Quest 3 and 3S.