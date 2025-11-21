Tracked: Shoot To Survive Gets Visual Upgrades In First Patch

Tracked: Shoot to Survive released its first patch with visual upgrades and new features.

Recently launched on Quest 3 and 3S, we had mixed feelings in our Tracked: Shoot to Survive review. Though we considered it to be an engaging survival adventure with great VR-focused crafting mechanics, we had notable criticisms at launch for its presentation, enemy AI, and performance. Now, developer Incuvo has released its first big patch just over a week later.

TRACKED’s first BIG patch is here! 🔥

Bringing you visual improvements, new features, and tons of fixes.

Huge thanks to everyone helping us shape the game. Keep on sending the feedback!



And if you're playing TRACKED, drop us a review. It helps more than you think. pic.twitter.com/UdFWbq8ot9 — TRACKED: Shoot To Survive (@TRACKEDVR) November 21, 2025

Most notable here is a series of visual upgrades, with Incuvo promising better resolution and improvements to lighting, tree shadows, and the skybox. Stealth grass is also visually thicker, and contaminated meat has been adjusted to be “visually more repulsive.”

Other new changes include a new sleeping feature, which allows you to rest at your Father's Cabin to recover HP and skip some time. UI adjustments have been made to the fast travel board “for easier identification,” new cooking icons have been introduced, and your notepad's interactivity has also been adjusted. You can find the full patch notes here.

Our reviewer, Luis Aviles, went hands-on directly with this update following its release. He informed me that loading times are noticeably reduced and textures appear more detailed, though he's still noticing performance stuttering and advised the sound effects are still “hit or miss.” However, he considers this a “step in the right direction” compared to the launch version.

Tracked: Shoot to Survive is out now on Quest 3 and 3S.